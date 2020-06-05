Kareena Kapoor Khan And Alia Bhatt Look Beautiful In Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are widely noted for their unique sartorial choices and flamboyant personalities. They never fail to make head turns with their fashion ventures be it on the ramp or through their films. Recently a picture of the duo donning a similar patterned yellow dress surfaced on the internet. Read on to know more about their picture:

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks in yellow outfits

A picture of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan rocking a yellow dress surfaced on social media. Both the dresses had a high low cut with a tie-up design in the front. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shedding summer goals with their looks.

Alia Bhatt’s yellow dress had a belt design across the waist with a bow-tie up on the front. Her dress also had double-layered frills towards the end. Alia Bhatt decided to opt for a chic look and completed the look with a pair of classic white sneakers. She chose to go for a no-makeup look with middle-parted hair.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yellow dress had a full-sleeve design with a blouse-design. Even her skirt had a pleated design with a high-low cut. Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to go for a soft curl look. She completed her look with a pair of brown heels.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmasta opposite boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also teaming up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt is also a part of Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated RRR.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the critically acclaimed Angrezi Medium earlier this year alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump. The film is currently in it shooting stage and is expected to release later this year.

