Janhvi Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Look Gorgeous In Red Sarees; See Pics

Bollywood actresses are often known for their unique sense of style and fashion. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty to fusion attires, celebrities boldly experiment with their outfits and try out the latest fashion trends. They know how to make heads turn with their fashionable looks and inspire the new styles in the industry.

Bollywood actors slay their looks at major red carpet events. They steal the show with their impeccable sartorial choices. Since the government announced nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, various celebrities and the general public have been sharing their photos in saree. To stay up to the mark in the fashion world, we have shared photos of Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in dazzling red sarees. Take a look at their photos:

Alia Bhatt’s ravishing red saree

Alia Bhatt is known for slaying Indian ethnic looks. The actor attended reel Movie Awards in Mumbai in traditional festive wear in 2019. She draped six yards of sheer grace from Sabyasachi’s latest collection back then. Alia Bhatt opted for a striking red saree and completed her look with a pair of gold statement earrings from Sabyasachi’s heritage jewellery collection.

Bhatt’s scarlet saree features a detailed floral embroidery work giving her a royal touch. The actor draped the Sabyasachi saree over a matching red blouse featuring a low back. She opted for kohled eyes and strong highlighter with nude lip shade. Bhatt tied her hair in a low bun for the complete look. Check out her look in Sabyasachi’s red saree.

Janhvi Kapoor’s look

Janhvi Kapoor’s closet is full of interesting ethnic wears. From Kurta, lehenga, to saree, she knows how to rock them all. Earlier this year, Kapoor stepped out in Manish Malhotra’s bold red saree for Umang Mumbai Police Show. The Dhadak actor picked a full red look paired with a sultry blouse and grabbed eyeballs for her dazzling look. Kapoor’s strappy blouse features a plunging neckline and skinny straps with beads along its back.

For a rounded off look, Janhvi Kapoor chose to accessorize no jewellery with her sequined red saree. Moreover, the actor opted for a minimal makeup look with dewy skin and nude lip shade, apart from a strong highlighter. Kapoor also curled her hair to give it a messy and wavy texture for a bold look. They all complimented with her Manish Malhotra’s number. Take a look at her stylish ethnic wear.

