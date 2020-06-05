Check Out The BTS Of Alia Bhatt And Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Iski Uski'; Watch Here

Alia Bhatt started her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Having been in the industry for almost a decade, Alia Bhatt has now gone on to become one of the most established leading actors in the industry.

In 2014, Alia Bhatt played the lead character in Abhishek Varman’s 2 States, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The movie did average business at the box-office but the songs received much love from the audience. Read on to know more about the behind-the-scenes from the song Iski Uski. Read on to know more:

Iski Uski behind the scenes

Iski Uski is sung by Akriti Kakkar, Shahid Mallya, and Shankar Mahadevan. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It is a peppy Punjabi song. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. The song is a segment in the movie that comes as Krish and Ananya, played by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, visit Krish’s cousin’s wedding.

In this video, Amitabh Bhattacharya has said that he wanted to show a typical proper Punjabi wedding with all the excess food, drinks, and teasing that take place. Arjun Kapoor said that the banter going on between his character and Alia Bhatt’s character throughout the song is what got him excited. He also said he liked the fact that he got to dance in the song.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza said that they had to show the entire wedding from day to night in this song. Remo D’Souza said that Alia Bhatt did the South Indian dance portion quite beautifully.

The editor of the song, Namrata Rao said that Arjun Kapoor’s character is having fun in the song but is also very concerned about Alia Bhatt’s character. Shiraz Siddique, the costume designer of the song, revealed that they took a risk by giving Arjun Kapoor a kurta that was a shade of pink, but that is what suited the theme of the song.

Manish Malhotra, another costume designer for the song, said that they gave Alia Bhatt a yellow saree to wear for her to be visible completely and stand out in front of the colourful background.

About 2 States

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 2 States is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The movie features Ronit Roy, Shiv Swaminathan, Amrita Singh, and Revathi. The plot of the film depicts how Chetan met his wife and revolves around the difficulties they faced due to their cultural differences.

