Alia Bhatt Happy To Be Part Of 'Harry Potter At Home', Reads Out Chapter Eight For Fans

After piquing the curiosity of her fans with a recent picture on social media, actress Alia Bhatt has finally dropped the video where she can be heard reading an excerpt from J.K Rowling’s book, Harry Potter. In the video, the actress can be seen reading a small portion from chapter Eight: ‘The Potions Master’. The 2 States actress also revealed how the series has created a mark in her heart just two months back.

Alia Bhatt enjoys herself reading an excerpt from Harry Potter

Alia took to her Instagram and shared a small glimpse of herself where she is reading a small portion from the book as a part of the initiative 'Harry Potter at home.' In the caption, Alia described her feelings of going through all the amazing parts of the book and how she got introduced to the wizardly world.

The actress also confessed that due to some other things, she never found herself in the middle of books. But magically, two months back, she started reading a few chapters and steadily gained interest in reading them. At last, she concluded the post by expressing her excitement of becoming a part of the Harry Potter at Home initiative. The actress is joined by two special guests, Alec Baldwin and his daughter for the reading session.

Alia, who was quite excited to be a part of the beautiful venture, and expressed her excitement of how she came across this magical journey, said “Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister, life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But, confined to my home - I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibilities. And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago - but now - thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor," she said.

Apart from Alia, some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music, and sport have lent their voices to the story they love by recording videos of themselves reading the timeless first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone. All seventeen chapters of the book will be released by the middle of the summer.



