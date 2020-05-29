Alia Bhatt's Challenging Behind-the-scenes Moments From 'Student Of The Year'

Alia Bhatt is known as one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012. The plot of the film was based on two good friends whose friendship is affected after they fall in love with the same girl and compete to win the Student of the Year title. The cast of the movie included Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The movie also had some interesting behind-the-scenes moments. Take a look at some behind-the-scenes videos from Student of the Year.

Behind-the-scenes from Student of the Year

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen talking about her role in the movie. She plays the role of Shanaya Singhania in the film. Alia Bhatt mentions that her character loves to be stylish. Varun Dhawan, who plays the role of Rohan Nanda, also talks about Shanaya Singhania's role and says that Alia Bhatt's character has a heart of gold. Varun also states how he got hurt in one of the fighting scenes in the film.

Ishq Wala Love is one of the iconic songs from the film. Varun Dhawan describes the song as "slow kill". Alia Bhatt also mentions that she loves the romantic song from the first time she heard it. The lyrics of the song are written by Anvita Dutt. The song was shot in Jammu and Kashmir. Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the role of Abhimanyu Singh in the film, states that Ishq Wala Love is a challenging song to act upon. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Salim Merchant.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra say that they had to go through a sports training session during the shooting of the film. Sidharth Malhotra also says how he was excited about the swimming training for the film. The director of the film also mentions in the video that he had no idea about sports and he had to learn all of that during the shoot.

In the video, Remo D'Souza, who choreographed The Disco Song, talks about the hook step of the song. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt mentions that the song has some tough dance moves and she is confused whether she will be able to do it. She also mentions how beautiful the set of the song looks. The song was composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

