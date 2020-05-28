Alia Bhatt Spends Her Quarantine Reading Harry Potter, Hints Something 'coming Soon'

The widespread of coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought the people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos from their quarantine life.

Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram post

Similarly, Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram profile to share a picture of herself reading the Harry Potter book. She has captioned her post with, “Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it... or read it!! :) Coming VERY soon”. Alia Bhatt has recently shared a picture of the book on her profile too. She captioned that post with, “I’ve made a new friend”.

All these posts about Harry potter surely show Alia’s love for the popular franchise that has been a major part of the entertainment industry. Alia is currently enjoying the first part, The Philosopher Stone of the franchise that was started by J.K.Rowling. Her posts also hint at some new project that she may start related to the series. Fans will have to wait and see what she has in store for them.

More about Alia Bhatt

Alia has recently started a Youtube channel and has been sharing a number of entertaining videos on her channel. She recently uploaded a video of her and Shaheen playing the famous Sister tag. Sister tag involves answering questions that are related to the sisters. Alia Bhatt’s Youtube page has already attracted over 1.42 million subscribers on her channel. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya star has also shared a number of entertaining videos on her channel. She has shared a total of 27 videos on her channel.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in 2019 action/drama film, Kalank. Kalank showed how six individuals from different families experience the sufferings of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. The film managed to bring in a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and managed to bring in around ₹ 150 crores through box office collection.

She is currently prepping up for her upcoming film, RRR. The movie stars popular faces of the industry including Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film is all set to be released on January 21, 2020. But because of the lockdown, the film’s shoot has been stopped completely which might just push its release a bit further.

