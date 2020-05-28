Parineeti Chopra And Alia Bhatt In Studded Gown Ensemble; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt are widely known for their unique sense of style and fashion. The two popular actresses have also tried to keep their social media game strong with their regular posts. When it comes to fashion, Alia and Parineeti both have donned some stellar outfits. Be it a gown, saree, dress, or even a lehenga, the two young beauties have showcased their style distinctly. Listed below are pictures of Alia and Parineeti donning some studded gown ensembles. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

READ:Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt in studded gown ensemble

READ:Shaheen Bhatt Shares A List Of Things That'll Happen In The Future, Parineeti Is "shaken"

READ:Parineeti Chopra Grooves To Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Song 'Desi Girl'; Watch Video Here

The above picture of Parineeti Chopra reminds fans of the popular 'princess' look. The actress is seen in a stunning silver and black ensemble. The long studded princess gown wins hearts with the strapless tube look. Chopra kept it simple with bold makeup and straight hair. A black belt cinched her waist and enhanced her appearance. Parineeti Chopra's gown was encrusted with tiny mirrors that overall enhanced her appearance. The actress chose a similar look to Aishwarya Rai's iconic blue Cinderella gown.

Parineeti has earlier too chosen some of the best fashion picks. She has always surprised her audience and has looked her best and entered in style wherever she goes. Be it Parineeti's fashion or films, the actress has been loved by the masses and her eclectic style has showcased that the actor can put on just about anything and make it look stylish. Chopra's smart and quirky neckline as well as the no accessory look was also immensely loved by fans.

READ:Alia Bhatt's Quarantine Life Includes Quality Time With Friends On Video Call; See Pic

READ:Parineeti Chopra's 'Girl On The Train' And Other Movies Based On Books By Female Authors

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen wearing a similar studded gown. She chose the color blue to enhance her look. Alia kept it neat and elegant with her subtle makeup and hairdo. The neckline and minute details of the gown stole the show. Alia's messy hairdo added to the gown's richness. Alia was seen posing with her great pal and co-star Varun Dhawan. Bhatt's gown was encrusted with tiny mirrors that overall enhanced her appearance.

The smart and quirky neckline along with the no accessory look was loved by fans. Bhatt has earlier too chosen some of the best fashion picks. Bhatt has always surprised her audience and has looked her best and entered gracefully at all events. Be it Alia's fashion or films, they have both been majorly loved by her fans and her eclectic style has showcased that the actor can put on just about any outfit and make it look stylish.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Aced Messy Ponytail Look Gracefully

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: See Alia Bhatt's Transformation From A Cuddly Baby To A Stunner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.