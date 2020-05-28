Alia Bhatt's Unknown Facts: From Being PETA Ambassador To Suffering From Nyctophobia

Alia Bhatt, a leading Bollywood actor, has garnered a huge fan base due to her versatile acting. Even though Alia Bhatt has the media following her everywhere and is quite well known, here are a few facts that even her biggest fans might be unaware of. Take a look.

1. She suffers from nyctophobia

In many of her movies, Alia Bhatt is seen portraying some fearless role. In real life, Alia has an extreme fear of darkness, also known as nyctophobia. It was reported by a media outlet that Alia Bhatt developed this fear when she was shut in a dark room by her elder sister for a long time. Reportedly, she is also scared of cockroaches.

2. PETA Ambassador

Alia Bhatt has several pets in her house and is an animal lover. She is also a vegetarian. In 2017, she was named a PETA Ambassador and was crowned one of the hottest vegetarians alive by PETA, an organisation that stands for the ethical treatment of animals. She was awarded this stature with Rajkummar Rao.

3. British Citizenship

Alia Bhatt and her mother both hold a British Passport. In 2019, Alia had tweeted about how she wouldn't be able to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections due to her British passport. She had also stated that even though she held a British passport, she was truly Indian.

4. Alia was overweight

Before making her debut with Student of the Year in 2012, she was asked to lose weight to fit the part. Alia was quite overweight and she was also nicknamed 'Aloo' since her childhood. Reportedly, she shed 16 kgs to portray Shanaya Singhania in her debut movie.

5. Cooking

Alia Bhatt has many skills and cooking is one of them. In 2019, she uploaded a video on her Youtube channel of her cooking. In this video, she mentioned how much she enjoys cooking and how beetroot salad and chia pudding are her two favourite dishes. She also mentioned that she loves binging on desserts and that moong dal ka halwa is her favourite sweet dish.

The actor keeps giving wonderful performances and has also won 2 Filmfare awards for her roles. On the professional front, the actor has quite a few projects lined up. She will feature in Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other project is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also star in a film directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, which is Sadak 2.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

