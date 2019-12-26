Alia Bhatt Joins Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Family For A Christmas Lunch; See Pics

Christmas is usually celebrated with family, having lots of fun and making loads of memories. And it's the same for the Kapoors as well. The Kapoor Khandaan has always kept their tradition of coming together on the occasion of Christmas for lunch and this Christmas, the family hosted a lunch and bought in the spirit of Christmas as they all looked happy and was all smiles in the pictures. The Christmas lunch that was hosted in Mumbai had Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. The Kapoors looked very happy and seemed like they had a lot of fun and was all smiles for the camera.

Kareena was seen in a glam polka-dotted jumpsuit while Saif chose denim with a check shirt. Rishi Kapoor was spotted posing for photographs with wife Neetu. While Rishi wore a blue T-shirt, Neetu was seen in a white shirt. Ranbir was dressed casually in a denim jacket and pants, while Alia looked elegant in a blue top and a skirt. Check out the picture here.

In the evening, Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas party for their Bollywood friends. Among those who attended were filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Also spotted were Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan.

