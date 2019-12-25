How 2019 Was For The Kapoor Khandaan - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Ranbir Kapoor

The Kapoor family has a renowned name in Hindi cinema for years. Almost every member of the family has made a remarkable career in acting, film direction and as producers. Here's an insight of times when the members of the Kapoor family made it to the headlines.

How was 2019 for the Kapoor Khandan?

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, currently one of the eldest members of the Kapoor family was last seen in the movie The Body which released on December 13, 2019. The actor apart from his acting skills is known to have controversial opinions over certain things. He recently gave a statement that being the father of Ranbir Kapoor he hasn’t watched some of his films like Tamasha and Rockstar. He added that he does not have a perspective on their films. The actor was diagnosed with cancer and had been in London for over six months. He recently came back to India looking hale and hearty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Good Newwzz which is slated to release this weekend. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as an inspiration for her fans, who empowers women. She has been in the Bollywood industry for more than two decades and when she was questioned about how she feels to be compared to actors younger than her, she said it is completely wrong to even compare her to young actors. The actor also revealed that one thing that she fears the more is theatre. She said she would love to choose theatre as a career option but, it scares her.

Ranbir Kapoor

It looks like love is in the air for actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Alia Bhatt. There were rumours of the two tying a know next year and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. However, neither of the actors have confirmed or denied the rumours, their fans are patiently waiting to see them on the big screen for now.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has not yet made a comeback in the Bollywood industry as a lead but, has given many special appearances. This year, the actor has been in the headlines mostly for her posts on her Instagram account. 2019 for Karisma Kapoor was all about partying, vacationing and working out.

