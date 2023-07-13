Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Spends Time With Daughter Raha: My Most Precious...

Ahead of the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt attended an event in the national capital on July 12. The actress narrated her experience as a new entrepreneur and mother. Alia shared how she likes to spend time with her seven-month-old daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt reveals how she spends time with Raha

Ever since giving birth to her daughter Raha, the actress has been vocal about the joys and challenges of motherhood. The actress spoke about the importance of storytelling for children and said, “My most precious thing is when I read a book to my daughter or when I sing a song to her.”

(Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha after marrying in April | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

She also spoke about work-life balance. The Raazi actress said, “I know what my top priorities are right now. My daughter Raha being at the top of the mountain.”

"The thing is you just have to keep going without thinking how well you are doing, 'Just keep going, such is life'," she added.

Alia Bhatt resumes work after maternity break

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the first movie of the actress which will be released after the birth of her child. In a new vlog, she shared that she shot for the film’s song Tum Kya Mile in snow-clad mountains just four months after giving birth. Hosting an Ask Me Anything session, Alia said that she resonated with the struggles of new mothers who have to resume work immediately after giving birth.

(Alia Bhatt shot for the song Tum Kya Mile soon after giving birth to her daughter | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia is currently promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, she will be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh after four years. The movie will release on July 28.