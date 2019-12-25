Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Rock Palazzos

Palazzos are widely popular among women nowadays. Many dresses, be it western or traditional, can be styled with palazzos effortlessly. It is currently the most fashionable thing to wear in your outfit. It just transforms the ordinary looks of a woman into something truly stylish and trendy. Over the year, it has evolved to suit the needs and styles of modern women also. So to style your palazzos better, have a look at some of our popular fashion divas of Bollywood. They have many a time stunned in their palazzos looks and simply looked ravishing.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan's Most Stylish Makeup Looks That You Can Recreate Effortlessly

Here's how our Bollywood diva’s style their palazzos-

Deepika Padukone is looking stunning in her pink colour floral palazzo outfit

Also read | Kriti Sanon's Stylish Party Attires Will Give You Fashion Goals

Ananya Panday is slaying in her red checks palazzos and a white t-shirt.

Alia Bhatt looks pretty in her black formal look palazzos

Also read | Stylish Bollywood-inspired Hairstyles Hairstyles To Complement Your Saree

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in her red palazzo dress and pretty necklace-

Bhumi Pednekar is looking pretty in her denim looks with green colour checks shirt.

Tapsee Pannu is looking gorgeous in her retro look with her dark green palazzos and multi-colour floral shirt.

Kajol is looking awesome in her blue palazzo dress with a sleeveless top with her family.

Also read | Kriti Sanon's Stylish Looks During Panipat's Promotional Events