Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Rock Palazzos

Fashion

Over the year, it has evolved to suit the needs and styles of modern women also. So to style your palazzos better, have a look at some dress of Ananya Panday.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Palazzos are widely popular among women nowadays. Many dresses, be it western or traditional,  can be styled with palazzos effortlessly. It is currently the most fashionable thing to wear in your outfit. It just transforms the ordinary looks of a woman into something truly stylish and trendy. Over the year, it has evolved to suit the needs and styles of modern women also. So to style your palazzos better, have a look at some of our popular fashion divas of Bollywood. They have many a time stunned in their palazzos looks and simply looked ravishing.

Here's how our Bollywood diva’s style their palazzos-

Deepika Padukone is looking stunning in her pink colour floral palazzo outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ananya Panday is slaying in her red checks palazzos and a white t-shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Alia Bhatt looks pretty in her black formal look palazzos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in her red palazzo dress and pretty necklace-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Bhumi Pednekar is looking pretty in her denim looks with green colour checks shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Tapsee Pannu is looking gorgeous in her retro look with her dark green palazzos and multi-colour floral shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Kajol is looking awesome in her blue palazzo dress with a sleeveless top with her family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

