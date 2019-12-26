Alia Bhatt Stepped Out Of Her Comfort Zone In Terms Of Style In 2019

Alia Bhatt is among the top actors in the country, who has been a versatile performer through the years. Her transition from Student of the Year to her current films like Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, is something fans have appreciated. She is known for her hard work as an actor. She has been doing significantly well in the commercial cinema space as well as in the content-driven films. Here are some of her pictures in which the actor stepped out of her comfort zone.

How Alia Bhat stepped out of her comfort zone in terms of style

Alia Bhatt is known for her girl-next-door looks, however, this was one instance when the actor tried something unique. She wore this outfit for an interview and her outfit was called charming by the host of the show. Her fans too drooled over the unconventional outfit and went on to share their opinion on social media.

Alia sported a brown gown for a photoshoot. The actor was seen dressed elegantly in a rather tough to manage outfit. The actor looked stunning in each photograph and was subjected to praise in abundance by fans. She uploaded serval pics in the outfit and fans even went as far as to call her an angel.

Shooting for a popular magazine, the actor took upon the challenge to have an underwater photoshoot. She was seen in several outfits and various poses for the shoot. Alia managed to bring elegance to the entire photoshoot and was praised by followers on social media for her impeccable dedication.

