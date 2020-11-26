Alia Bhatt Launches Edu-a-Mamma For Kids; Promotes Environment-friendly Clothing

Actor Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share details about her new line of children’s clothing, named Ed-a-Mamma. She announced through a series of promotional posts that the garment line focuses on providing eco-friendly clothing to kids below 14 years of age while minimising wastage of any kind. Alia Bhatt launched the idea on firstcry.com in October and decided to return with more products after commendable success. A bunch of her celebrity friends has supported her brand through uplifting messages and notes in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt’s clothing line

In the first promotional picture posted by Alia Bhatt, she is donning a yellow sleeveless tank top which has a huge Ed-a-Mamma logo. It has been paired with khaki shorts and white chunky shoes which fit the shooting location appropriately. The young boy next to her is seen sipping on some coconut water while wearing a pair of light blue shorts and a simple white t-shirt. He is seen listening intently as Alia Bhatt reads him a book in the forest.

In the next picture, Alia Bhatt is seen posing with a young girl next to a huge tree trunk. She is seen wearing a chic dress that is comfortable and elegant at the same time. She is seen leaning against the tree while smiling brightly for the cameras. The little girl is also wearing a sober pink dress which has been studded with black polka dots. The two dresses stand in contrast with the rustic background, making the dresses pop out in the picture.

She also released a short teaser, throwing some light on what they have been up to, at Edu-a-Mamma. Alia Bhatt has stressed on how important childhood memories are, and how they must be nurtured in the right direction. The company is completely local and wishes to inculcate healthy environmental practices in kids.

Read Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days With An Adorable Video; Watch

Also read Alia Bhatt's Picture With Shaheen Bhatt Comes With A Useful 'tip'; Check Out

In the caption for these posts, Alia Bhatt has spoken about what Ed-a-Mamma stands for and why the venture is special or different. She has specified that the children’s clothes made by Edu-a-Mamma are solely made out of natural fabrics with zero wastage. The tags on these clothes can be reused as bookmarks and there is no use of plastic for any purpose. Even the leftover pieces of clothes are used to make hair ties and potlis.

Alia Bhatt has further added that this venture was started at home and expanded according to requirement, with time. They launched a few products on firstcry.com and decided to return after the tremendous response they received. Edu-a-Mamma also aims at manufacturing a series of storybooks, toys, and virtual entertainment, amongst others.

Read Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, Karisma & Others Wish Armaan On His 30th Birthday

Also read Is 'Raazi' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt and Edu-a-Mamma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.