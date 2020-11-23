Is 'Raazi' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Starrer

The 2018 much-acclaimed film Raazi is an action thriller drama film that is now available on Netflix. Raazi revolves around a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani army officer during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War to spy on Pakistan. The film went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for their acting skills and storyline. Talking about the details of the film, fans wonder if Raazi is based on a true story. Read on to know more details about the film:

The movie Raazi by Meghna Gulzar revolves around the life of Sehmat, an Indian spy, played by Alia Bhatt, who is married to a Pakistani officer. Reportedly, the critically praised spy thriller is based on a true story. The film is primarily an adaptation of the 2008 novel titled 'Calling Sehmat' by Harinder Sikka. In 2008, the former Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy published a book about the marriage of a Kashmiri woman to a Pakistani officer to draw details on the war strategy of Pakistan. During the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, she sent classified information back to India.

During the release, Alia Bhatt became one of Bollywood's much-acclaimed movies. The film's plot tells the story of a RAW agent who is risking her life as an Indian informant in Pakistan. The film is about a young Kashmir woman who is married to a Pakistani military official, and she has to find out with great care and intelligence about the danger that is looming on India.

More about Raazi

Raazi was one of the most unforgettable performances by actor Alia Bhatt in the year 2018. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal star Raazi completed two years in May and they went on to share pictures from the film remembering it. Fans, movie buffs and movie reviewers praised the film and also made it big at the box office as well. Raazi also won several awards for different categories, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film, Best Song, and much more.

