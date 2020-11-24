Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days With An Adorable Video; Watch

Student of the Year fame Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, to share an adorable post of her having some fun time with a few kids. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the video and how much she misses her childhood. As soon as the actor shared the post online, netizens have gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a sweet short video of her having some fun time with little children. In the video, Alia can be seen posing with these little kids and is all smiles for the camera. She is also seen playing some games with them. In the video, the actor can be seen donning a peach outfit and completed her look by opting for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, simple makeup and pink lips.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing her definition of childhood. She wrote, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground ðŸŒðŸ’š”. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the video is. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from netizens. Some of the users went on comment on cute Alia and the kids look while playing with each other. While some of the users went on to lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is so sweet”. While the other one wrote, “love this”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will revolve around the life of a young girl, whom her boyfriend Ramnik Lal sells into prostitution. The biographical crime film shows how she continues to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The directory of Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an adaptation of the chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film was supposed to theatrically in September 2020 but due to the current situation, the makers have put a halt on the release of the film.

