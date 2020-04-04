Alia Bhatt Leaves This Adorable Comment On Kapoor Family's Throwback Photo

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has left an adorable comment on a throwback picture of the Kapoor family on social media. Actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of young Kapoor cousins on her Instagram. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor as well as Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be spotted. Check out the Kapoor Family’s photo shared by Karisma Kapoor.

Kapoor Family’s photos

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain's Roka: Kapoor Family Reunites, Tara Sutaria, Kareena & Saif Attend

In the picture, along with the Kapoor cousins, their grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, can also be seen. The throwback picture has received a lot of attention on social media. Fans and celebrities alike have commented on the post. While many have showered likes on the throwback picture. Karisma Kapoor captioned the picture with a simple yet powerful message, ‘family matters’ while adding the hashtag ‘flashback Friday’ towards the end of it.

Reactions to Kapoor Family’s photo

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, And The Kapoor Family's Festive Album Is Full Of Love And Light

Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor took to her social media and commented on the picture. She left many red heart emojis on the picture shared by Karisma Kapoor. Other than Alia Bhatt, ace designer Manish Malhotra, as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, have commented on the picture. While Riddhima left a few red hearts on the Kapoor Family’s photo, Manish Malhotra shared a single pink heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Arrive For Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch, See Pic

Angrezi Medium actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the Kapoor Family’s photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, ‘We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family,’ while posting the picture. Both Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have commented on the picture. While Riddhima shared a few pink hearts on the picture, Karisma Kapoor seems to agree with Kareena’s caption. On being referred to as the OG poster of the Kapoor family, Karisma Kapoor added a sweet ‘totally’ in approval of the cation.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor To Ditch Destination Wedding And Tie The Knot In Mumbai?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.