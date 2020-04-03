Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor To Ditch Destination Wedding And Tie The Knot In Mumbai?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been showcasing their love for one another on various public occasions. Rumours about the two tying the knot soon have floated around on the internet previously and have been receiving a lot of love from fans for the same. Earlier this year, it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting married in December 2020. Now, details about the same have come forward.

Alia-Ranbir's wedding

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a hold on the wedding dates of various Bollywood stars but it is being reported that Alia and Ranbir are all set for the December date and do not wish to push it ahead. A source close to the Kapoor family has revealed to a leading news daily that earlier, a destination wedding was planned by the families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. But now, it is decided that the two will tie the knot in Mumbai itself in the last 10 days of December.

The source revealed furthermore that both Kapoor and Bhatt family are looking forward to the celebration as Rishi Kapoor's health is much better now. The wedding functions will reportedly kick off on December 21, 2020, and will go on for the next four days. But the dates for the same haven't been yet confirmed given the current situation of coronavirus outbreak.

The couple is also set to feature in a movie together titled Brahmastra which is also set to release in December 2020. The two have been spending some quality time together amidst the COVID-19 lockdown as they are often seen taking a stroll together. It is being reported that the two actors are splitting their time between their residences in Bandra and Juhu.

