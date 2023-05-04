Alia Bhatt Looks Amazed As She Attends Met Gala 2023 Exhibition | WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who made her grand debut at the Met Gala earlier this week, was featured in a video posted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In the video, Alia can be seen checking out the exhibit alongside designer Prabal Gurung, whose creation she wore to the Met Gala. She also appeared in another snippet, looking in wonder as she admired the showcase.

The Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the museum. It is attended by some of the biggest stars from across the globe, and this year was no exception. The video posted by the museum features a host of celebrities, including supermodels Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen, actor Emily Blunt and Kristen Stewart, and rapper Usher, among others.

The exhibit being showcased at this year’s Met Gala is titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and will be on view through July 15. The caption on the museum’s post read, “Art imitating life or life imitating art? Did you know: During the Met Gala, guests are invited to explore the Costume Institute exhibition”.

Alia Bhatt’s Work

In addition to her Met Gala appearance, Alia has also been making waves in the entertainment industry with her upcoming projects. She is set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone and has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Kartina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt’s look at Met Gala

Alia’s Met Gala look was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. It certainly turned heads on the red carpet. The outfit was a stunning mix of vintage and modern elements, featuring a white pearl-encrusted gown. It was hand-embroidered with more than 100,000 pearls made in India on satin-faced organza from Europe. Overall, Alia’s appearance at the Met Gala was a huge success. With her upcoming projects in both Hollywood and Bollywood, it's clear that Alia Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.