Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant In Tarun Tahiliani's Creations, See Pictures

Alia Bhatt is an actor with an amazing fashion sense. Alia frequently leaves spectators in wonder with her exceptional styling and glam game, be it in traditional ethnic apparel or western wear. Alia is always welcomed by fans for her stunning fashion statements which makes heads turn with her new trends and give millennials major fashion goals. Alia Bhatt never fails to wonder fashion police by hitting her best fashion foot forward. Her impeccable statements have always been the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt is many times spotted wearing Tarun Tahiliani’s ethnic wears. So, let’s take a look at Alia Bhat in Tarun Tahiliani's outfits and get in detail with her looks.

Alia Bhatt in these Tarun Tahiliani creations gives major ethnic attire goals-

Alia Bhatt in an elegant saree

Alia Bhatt chose to wear an absolutely stunning Banarasi saree for the promotions of the film, Kalank. Her outfit had shades of green and pink, which made a lot of heads turn with her ethnic saree look, designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. Alia Bhatt truly aced her ethnic saree look and was a vision to behold. Alia Bhatt matched her saree look with a green colored Kundan like Maang Tika by Suhaanie Pittie which complimented her look. Alia Bhatt chose a simple hairstyle, which was a low ponytail with some easy loose waves. She kept her makeup dewy and neutral with peach lips, some bronze eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

Alia Bhatt in a chic-pastel colored Anarkali

Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel blue floor-length Anarkali suit designed by the popular fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. She sported this outfit at the Umang Police Show. This pale-colored ethnic ensemble, an Anarkali kurta was beautifully teamed with a Gara embroidered dupatta and embellished with crystals and fringing. She accessorized her outfit with statement earrings from Amrapali which embraced her look perfectly. Alia Bhatt’s makeup artist was Puneet Saini who gave her a flawless and delicate makeup, and her hairstylist Priyanka Borkar gave a wavy hairstyle.

The Digital-print Anarkali

Alia Bhatt spotted in a pastel-shaded, which was a digital print Anarkali with exquisitely hand-painted and metallic detailing. Her Anarkali was featuring a broad tangerine hemline from the fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. The Gully Boy actor paired the full sleeve ethnic ensemble with a matching dupatta. Alia Bhatt’s stylish duo Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya teamed Alia’s Tarun Tahiliani outfit with silver Jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra and a pair of matching stilettos. For the make-up, Alia Bhatt’s makeup artist Puneet B Saini embraced her look with a nude make-up palette and thickly-lined eyes. Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted ponytail.

