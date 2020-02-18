Saif Ali Khan's Association With Dabboo Ratnani Is Courtesy THIS Celebrity

Saif Ali Khan is arguably one of the most talented and underrated actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his craft time and again in several content-driven films. Over the years, he faced quite some ups and downs; however, he has always won the hearts of fans with his quality of films.

Saif Ali Khan's latest photoshoot

The Nawab has been a part of several shoots for magazine covers and various other publications, He has also always been the one to feature on the celebrity calendar shot by Dabboo Ratnani. The esteemed photographer is known for his breathtaking photographs of celebrities. Dabboo himself has a huge fan following over social media. Recently several actors collaborated with the photographer to create a unique photo calendar.

Source: Daboo Ratnani Instagram

In a post shared by him, Saif can be seen talking about the idea and promise of the look. Saif revealed to the fans that his look for this year’s shoot is retro tagged with a hippie aesthetic. Saif called it a cool concept and showed enthusiasm in order to begin the shoot. He also mentioned in the video that he was introduced to Dabboo through Pooja Bhatt who spoke highly of the photographer.

Saif later went on to appreciate Dabboo for his skill and said that he feels really comfortable shooting with him. He also appreciated how quick he is and his technical knowledge. Directed at Dabboo Saif told him that he cannot wait to shoot more with him and expects to keep coming back until the two are relevant in the industry, he joked. Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood have spoken about this upcoming calendar shoot including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, and Parineeti Chopra.

Source: Daboo Ratnani Instagram

