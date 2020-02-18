The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Saif Ali Khan's Association With Dabboo Ratnani Is Courtesy THIS Celebrity

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke in a video about how he got to shoot with Dabboo Ratnani and mentioned this celebrity had a major role to play.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Saif Ali Khan is arguably one of the most talented and underrated actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his craft time and again in several content-driven films. Over the years, he faced quite some ups and downs; however, he has always won the hearts of fans with his quality of films.

Saif Ali Khan's latest photoshoot

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Calls Himself A 'huge Admirer' Of Saif Ali Khan's Fashion Sense

The Nawab has been a part of several shoots for magazine covers and various other publications, He has also always been the one to feature on the celebrity calendar shot by Dabboo Ratnani. The esteemed photographer is known for his breathtaking photographs of celebrities. Dabboo himself has a huge fan following over social media. Recently several actors collaborated with the photographer to create a unique photo calendar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

  • Source: Daboo Ratnani Instagram

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji To Shoot Bunty Aur Babli 2's Climax Scene In Abu Dhabi

In a post shared by him, Saif can be seen talking about the idea and promise of the look. Saif revealed to the fans that his look for this year’s shoot is retro tagged with a hippie aesthetic. Saif called it a cool concept and showed enthusiasm in order to begin the shoot. He also mentioned in the video that he was introduced to Dabboo through Pooja Bhatt who spoke highly of the photographer.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The Dating Advice That Rani Mukerji Gave Him

Saif later went on to appreciate Dabboo for his skill and said that he feels really comfortable shooting with him. He also appreciated how quick he is and his technical knowledge. Directed at Dabboo Saif told him that he cannot wait to shoot more with him and expects to keep coming back until the two are relevant in the industry, he joked. Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood have spoken about this upcoming calendar shoot including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, and Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Feels THIS Couple Is Acing Marriage & Also Nicely Balanced

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

  • Source: Daboo Ratnani Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST