While Alia Bhatt Loses 500K+ Followers On IG, Fans Trend #IStandWithAliaBhatt On Twitter

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bought a huge wave of shock and reignited the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. As all the actors and fans have started talking about mental health, the topic of nepotism keeps cropping up. Kangana Ranaut has once again fueled the topic by uploading a video on her Instagram channel, in which Alia Bhatt emerged as the new antagonist in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt comes under fire

Alia Bhatt came under fire recently after Kangana's video went viral. Alia Bhatt had earlier made a few remarks about the late actor on a talk show that are now being deemed insensitive. Netizens are criticising the actor for her remarks that were made a while back. Alia Bhatt has also lost almost 500K+ followers in just three days and she isn't alone. Even Sonam Kapoor, who has been under the spotlight, has also lost many followers.

In a recent post, Alia Bhatt had uploaded a picture of Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a heart emoji. Many fans posted some unsavoury remarks on her post and urged everyone to unfollow the actor. As a result, Alia's profile registered a rapid drop of followers (from 48.9 million to 48.2 million). Many have also talked about boycotting her films.

However, the scenario on Twitter is quite different, here fans have come in support of Alia Bhatt. As the hashtag #IStandWithAliaBhatt is trending on Twitter, many users are defending the Udta Punjab actor. One user mentioned how all her comments were made in jest on the popular talk show, while another user said, "People just find reasons to hate, yes, she is from Bollywood background, but that does not give you a reason to hate. I mean of all the celebs, her? I mean just look how talented she is first". Take a look at a few tweets that are in support of the young actor.

People just find reasons to hate, yes, she is from Bollywood background, but that does not give you a reason to hate. I mean of all the celebs, her ? I mean just look how talented she is first.#ISTANDWITHALIABHATT pic.twitter.com/BXyqxNfbUk — Gunjan Chaudhry (@chaudhry_gunjan) June 17, 2020

