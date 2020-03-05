Alia Bhatt is popularly known for her notable work in various Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Highway and Udta Punjab. The actor has been highly appreciated for her roles and has bagged many awards in her illustrious career so far. Alia Bhatt loves posing with her awards and these pictures are proof. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt poses with her awards

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt's character of Safeena in the movie Gully Boy was simply loved by the masses and she won quite a few awards for the same. Alia shared an image on Instagram, posing with Star Screen award for the Best Actor Female. Alia Bhatt also won the Filmfare award for her notable work in Gully Boy.

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt seemed to fit perfectly in the role of Bauria in the film Udta Punjab. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Alia bagged the IIFA award for the leading role in the film Udta Punjab. Alia also won the Filmfare award for her work in Udta Punjab.

Alia Bhatt won the Star Screen award for her film Udta Punjab. She shared a pic on her Instagram account as she posed with the trophy as she slept. She posed for the camera and in the caption, she thanked a few people and also sent out a silent message that she cannot let go of her awards.

