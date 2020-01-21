Alia Bhatt's Outfits Are Definitely Date Night Inspirations; Here's Why

Along with the growth of her career, Alia Bhatt’s style statement has also witnessed a dramatic evolution. The Gully Boy actor is often seen with chic ensembles put together matching her style statement. She often opts for sombre yet out of the box outfits. We take some inspiration from Alia Bhatt for date nights and days.

For the movie date

For a movie date, one can take inspiration from the following look with a crop tee and baggy leather pants. They can select chunky statement shoes to go with the cool outfit. This outfit can be worn for a movie night with your loved one.

For the brunch date

Alia Bhatt’s chequered pastel green 3/4th dress, paired with strappy heels is the perfect look for a brunch date. Pairing it up with a quirky sling with similar tone colour is a plus. Alia’s glasses cannot go unnoticed and can be used for the look.

For dinner date

Alia Bhat’s high slit, slip black dress is just what you need for your cocktail or dinner date. The outfit is completed with a big bow. Similar to Alia, one can opt for wavy locks and simple make-up with this chic outfit.

For a picnic date

Co-ord, light blue and chequered are all that you need in an outfit for a picnic date. Alia’s twisted crop top with bell sleeves with similar pant is just right for a picnic date. Pair it up with heart-shaped sunglasses and sleek hair bun.

For a match date

The next time you visit a match viewing experience with your boyfriend, wearing a comfortable outfit like denim, a tee shirt and shoes is the right choice like Alia Bhatt. Pair it up with a backpack filled with essentials for a sunny day or an evening. Style it with white caps or bucket hats.

