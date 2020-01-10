Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Beyonce Will Teach You To Ace The Bishop Sleeves Right

The good ol' bishop sleeves are making a comeback as celebrities are letting their sleeves do all the talking. With the various statement sleeves that are on a rise in the fashion industry, the bishop sleeves seem to have become a favourite among the style experts.

From the red carpet to movie promotions, both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are seen sporting these dramatic bloated like sleeves. And the recently held Golden Globes saw an uninhibited celebration of this trend as celebrities such as Zoey Deutch and Gwyneth Paltrow rocked the bishop sleeve style very elegantly.

Back home in India, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Huma Qureshi often seem to opt for the bishop sleeves clearly proving how much in love they are with this trend.

For all those who have not got an idea of what a bishop sleeves look like. A bishop sleeve is a long sleeve that is gathered at the bottom with a button cuff, slit and face. Here are some of the celebrities that that styled the bishop sleeves with grace.

Bishop sleeves outfit that was opted by Deepika Padukone and few other celebs

Deepika Padukone opted for an all green outfit, with a high low top with bishop sleeves and green pants. She paired the look with a green bow that tied her hair into a ponytail. The actor was complimented for this quirky outfit by netizens.

Alia Bhatt sported a navy blue deep neck jumpsuit with bishop sleeves. She looked very pretty as she donned this outfit. Check out her look below.

Anushka Sharma opted for a beige high-slit gown with bishop sleeves. The actor looked very elegant as she posed for the camera. Here's her look.

Beyonce is known for making bold style statements. For this look, she opted for a sheer red top with bishop sleeves, paired with a sheer red pleated skirt. Beyonce looked dapper in this quirky outfit.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram, Beyonce Instagram