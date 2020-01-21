Alia Bhatt's Collection Of Designer Bags Is Any Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Alia Bhatt has been one of the most influential fashionistas ever since she kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Student of the Year. The Raazi actor has an impressive collection of designer bags which she has sported several times, majorly while she is jetting off. You name it and Alia owns a bag of that brand from Gucci to Balenciaga, she has them all. Here is a roundup of some of the expensive designer bags that Alia Bhatt owns:

1) Hermes Kelly bag

The Raazi actor owns an expensive Hermes Kelly bag in the colour blue. Alia seems to be in love with this handbag as she is photographed sporting the bag several times at the airport. The handbag is one of the most expensive designer bags that Alia owns which is priced at around ₹ 5 Lakhs.

2) Off-White tote bag

Alia has been seen carrrying Off-White's tote bag multiple times at the airport. The handbag is a printed textured-leather tote from Off White which costs around ₹1.67 Lakhs.

3) Gucci Rajah tote

Alia owns a Gucci Rajah tote bag too, which costs around ₹1.40 Lakhs. She was captured sporting this white tote bag multiple times out of which, once, she paired it with an all-green casual suit by Topshop.

4) Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst Satchel

Alia also has a knack for collecting limited edition handbags as Anya Hindmarch's 'Love Is' handbag is one of its kind. She was photographed with this exclusive handbag at the airport couple of times while the bag is worth ₹1.60 Lakhs.

5) Read Balenciaga backpack

Alia shared a picture on her Instagram wherein she is sporting a red Balenciaga backpack as she was wandering in the streets of New York. This red Balenciaga backpack comes with a price tag of around ₹ 75 Thousand plus taxes.

