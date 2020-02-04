Alia Bhatt Movies That Have 7+ IMDb Rating And Are A Must-watch

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The millennial started her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt has shined brighter with every film and has successfully created her own unique place in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a versatile actor, the choice of her movies is also a quality to be mentioned. Almost all of Alia Bhatt’s films have received a great response. Here are Alia Bhatt movies that have a 7+ IMDb rating. Read ahead to know more-

Alia Bhatt movies that have a 7+ IMDb rating

Highway (2014)

Highway is an Imtiaz Ali directorial. The movie cast includes Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, and Durgesh Kumar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the time right before the wedding of a young woman, who finds herself abducted and held for ransom. As the initial days pass, she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper. Highway is a critically acclaimed film and has a 7.6 IMDb rating.

Also Read | Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial. The movie cast includes Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Daljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around drug abuse in the affluent North Indian State of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to it en-masse, resulting in a socio-economic decline. Udta Punjab is a critically acclaimed film and has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

Also Read | Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Romantic Scenes In Mumbai

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dear Zindagi is a Gauri Shinde directorial. The movie has Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Kaira, who is a budding cinematographer in search of a perfect life. Her encounter with Jug, an unconventional thinker, helps her gain a new perspective on life. She discovers that happiness is all about finding comfort in life's imperfections. Dear Zindagi is a critically acclaimed film and has a 7.6 IMDb rating.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Raazi (2018)

Raazi is a Meghna Gulzar directorial. The movie has Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a Kashmiri woman, who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Raazi is a critically acclaimed film and has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut For Best Actress, Who Will Take Home The Award?

Gully Boy (2019)

Gully Boy is a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The movie cast Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. Gully Boy is a critically acclaimed film and has an 8.2 IMDb rating. The movie was even nominated in Oscars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.