Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut For Best Actress, Who Will Take Home The Award?

Apart from bagging huge amounts at the box-office, actors are rewarded and honoured for their performances in numerous award functions organised by different channels and media-organisations. Recently, the nomination list for an annual award function was published, which covered 19 categories in artistic and technical excellence. But, the category which has grabbed the attention of the audience is the Best Actor In The Female Lead. Female actors Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are pitted against each other for the Best Actress award.

Alia Bhatt vs Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt entered the list of nomination for her performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, whereas, Kangana Ranaut made it to the list for her work in Ekta Kapoor's Judgementall Hai Kya. Many of their fans know that the duo maintain a safe distance from each other. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel mocked Alia Bhatt when she congratulated and sent flowers to Kangana for receiving the Padma Shri 2020 honour. This was not the first time when Rangoli mocked Alia Bhatt.

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Earlier in December 2019, Rangoli targeted Alia Bhatt and accused her of fixing the Best Actor award. She later challenged Alia Bhatt to have an acting face-off with Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt never responded to the tweets in which Rangoli slammed her. Apart from Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut's remark on Alia's performance in Gully Boy during the promotions of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also grabbed the headlines. Reportedly, Kangana was quoted saying that Alia's work in Gully Boy was mediocre.

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁 https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

Interestingly, Gully Boy has grabbed the slot in 13 categories, however, Judgementall Hai Kya took nods for two categories. The Best Actress nominations also include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan. The upcoming award function will be held in Assam this year. The other category includes Best Actor (Male), Best Director, Best Music Album and Best Film among others.

