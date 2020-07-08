Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Message For Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday; See Pic

Neetu Kapoor is currently celebrating her birthday along with her family and friends. A number of Bollywood stars have taken to their social media accounts to wish the Kabhi Kabhie star on the account of her special day. Ranbir Kapoor’s close friend, Anushka Sharma also took to her social media to share a birthday post for Neetu Kapoor. See Anushka Sharma’s post for Neetu Kapoor’s birthday.

Anushka Sharma's post for Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt note on the account of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. She wished Neetu in the most adorable way and also shared a throwback photo of her on Instagram story. Anushka praised Neetu Kapoor’s spirit and positive outlook towards life and wished her on the account of this auspicious day. She also wrote a couple of words for Neetu which included, “Happy Birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special and inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day”. Not only Anushka but also other celebrities from the industry wished her on the account of her birthday.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a sweet post for her mother on her Instagram. She shared a picture of herself, Neetu and Ranbir and captioned it with, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma”. Riddhima has also uploaded some throwback pictures with Neetu. Riddhima also shared a picture of Neetu and Samara and captioned it with “My mommy’s birthday eve”. A number of people have been sharing the post from their respective social media accounts. Here are some posts from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday.

More about Anushka Sharma

On the professional end, Anushka Sharma was last seen in her social-drama, Sui Dhaaga. The film was a total success and it managed to win the hearts of the Indian audience. The film about tried to explain the need for social entrepreneurship as a tool for the social and economic development of our artisans, who are living their life on the margins due to the changing times. It has a very interesting plot where a couple ends up participating in a renowned fashion competition which would never be expected out of those characters. The film was introduced to the audience last year and it managed to collect a total of â‚¹125.09 crores through box office collections. This collection amount gave the film the title of a Hit film by the box office means. The film was not only appreciated by the audience but the critics as well.

