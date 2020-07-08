Neetu Kapoor's birthday: Bharat Sahni wishes mom-in-law, says 'Missing being there'

As veteran actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on July 8, special wishes came pouring on the star on the special day. Her son-in-law Bharat Sahni shared a beautiful picture of Neetu and penned his birthday wishes on social media. In the wishes, Bharat expressed sadness on not being present with the entire family on the joyous occasion. He even shared several throwback family pictures to recall some good old memories.

Bharat Sahni's lovable birthday wishes for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

In one of the pictures, Neetu can be seen sitting while surrounded by beautiful decorations. In the second picture, Neetu can be seen happily posing with daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat, and her granddaughter Samara. The third picture seems to be from one of their trips to a foreign location where all can be seen striking a pose together for the picture. Hail and hearty legendary actor Rishi Kapoor can also be seen as all smiles while posing with his family. While captioning the lovable post, Bharat wrote, “Happy Birthday mom. Missing being there with you today. Wish you love, happiness, and good health always.”

Apart from Bharat, Neetu also received special wishes from her daughter Riddhima who gave a glimpse of the celebrations that have begun on the birthday eve. On the eve of her mother's birthday, Riddhima decorated a corner of the house with balloons. Neetu turns 62 on Wednesday. It has been two months since the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after battling with blood cancer for almost two years. However, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira have been by her side for two months now helping her cope with the loss.

A few days back, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima also went for dinner plans with their close friends. Riddhima wrote: “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas.” She also shared a bunch of pictures as Instagram stories with her cousin Natasha and designer Manish Malhotra. Neetu Kapoor recently welcomed a new family member, Doodle Kapoor-- a tiny little Shih Tzu pup. Neetu Kapoor had recently shared a heartwarming picture of herself cuddling the dog as she thanked her daughter for the 'cute button Doodle'.

