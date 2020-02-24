Australia A Vs England Lions Live Scores, Where To Stream, Weather Report & Match Updates

The England Lions cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia to play five unofficial ODIs and three unofficial Test matches. Three of their unofficial ODIs were against Cricket Australia XI while the remaining two were against New South Wales. Meanwhile, the unofficial 4-day Test matches are against Cricket Australia XI, Australia A and New South Wales. The Australia A vs England Lions live match is a four-day game between February 22 and 25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Day 4 of the Australia A vs England Lions live match will commence at 8:30 AM IST on Tuesday, February 25.

Australia A vs England Lions Live Match Updates

Australia A won the toss and opted to field first. With centuries from Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence, England Lions scored 428 in their first innings. Australia A were then bowled out for 176 to concede a 252-run first-innings lead to the visitors. Following on, Australia A then batted again and reached 180-5 at Stumps on Day 3, still trailing England Lions by an innings and 72 runs.

Australia A vs England Lions: Playing XI

Australia A Squad

Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Josh Inglis (w), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

England Lions Squad

Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Keaton Jennings (c), Sam Northeast, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (w), Tom Abell, Dominic Bess, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Ollie Robinson.

Australia A vs England Lions live scores

You can follow Australia A vs England Lions live scores and updates on Cricket Australia’s official website and social media pages. Australia A vs England Lions live scores and updates can also be found on the official Twitter account of cricket.com.au.

Australia A vs England live stream in India

There will be no Australia A vs England live stream in India As a result, only Australia A vs England Lions live scores and updates can be followed.

Australia A vs England Lions live scores: Aus A vs England Lions weather report

There are mild chances of rainfall at the start of Day 4. According to AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of Day 4 afternoon session is expected to be around 31° while it will get to 17° Celsius during the end of day’s play as per the Aus A vs England Lions weather report.

