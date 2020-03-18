Alia Bhatt & Sister Shaheen Bhatt Open Up About The Time When They Did Not Get Along

Alia Bhatt recently turned 27 and the actor recently posted a video on her YouTube channel. She took to YouTube to share a video with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The video is titled 'Sister tag'. In the video, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were seen sitting on swings in a park. The sisters went on to talk about their funny memories and equation between the two as they played sister tag.

In the video, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen were seen getting candid about each other. Alia Bhatt opened up about her memories with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia says in the video, "I think we had a brief period where we did not get along at all. But I think every sibling goes through that," The video is shot in Ooty where the shooting for the movie Sadak 2 is taking place.

On Alia Bhatt’s this comment Shaheen also replied expressing her views. She says, "I think it was also because of our age gap. There is a very large age gap between us. There was a time when Alia was very young and I was a teenager so obviously there were all these little annoying things that you don't want your little sister tagging along with you."

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's hilarious childhood memory

In the video, the sisters were asked the question that What did you fight the most about as children? On this question, Shaheen says "I used to bully her, honestly". Alia intervenes in the middle and says, "No it was not bullying," she also added that, "She used to lock me up in the bathroom and put the lights off."

