Alia Bhatt Receives B'day Wishes From Pooja Bhatt In A Quirky 'Then & Now' Series;see Pics

Alia Bhatt turned a year older on March 15, 2020. Many of the actor's friends and co-stars took to their social media handles to pour in warm wishes. But it seems like Alia Bhatt received the warmest wish from her family including Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan posted a slideshow of two adorable childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt, whereas, Pooja Bhatt's birthday post highlights how the Bhatt siblings have grown up together.

Interestingly, Pooja Bhatt shared two pictures to wish the Student Of The Year actor. Pooja Bhatt captioned it as 'Then and Now'. In the two different images, Pooja and Alia are seen posing together. Fans of the Bhatt siblings poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons along with birthday wishes for Alia.

In the first throwback picture, Pooja is seen holding little Alia with an all smiling face. Little Alia is seen in a blue baby suit with two ponytails. On the other side, Pooja looks beautiful in a black and white outfit. Instagramming the throwback picture, the Sadak actor wrote a caption that read, 'Then'.

Take a look below:

In the second picture, the Bhatt sisters are seen sharing the frame. A grown-up Alia and Pooja are posing while sitting and enjoying a sunny day. The 48-year-old actor captioned the picture and wrote, 'Now'. Their mother and actor Soni Razdan also showered her love and adored her daughter. She wrote, 'That’s cute ha ha 👌❤️😘'.

