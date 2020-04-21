Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti & Alia Bhatt Show How To Rock Gowns Like A Pro

Actors are major inspiration especially in terms of fashion and their social media handles are flooded with gorgeous looks put together by a team of specialists. From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar or television diva Surbhi Jyotim, all thses celebs have rocked the fishtail gown. Check out their pics below:

Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Surbhi Jyoti flawless looks

Bhumi Pednekar sported a gown with plunging neckline for a photoshoot. The actress looked gorgeous in the pink outfit with dramatic sleeves. She gave accessories a miss and completed her look with silver heels. She kept her hair open and flowy.

The Highway actor for an award show opted for an ivory embellished off-shoulder gown by Netta BenShabu. Alia's nude makeup and soft curls rounded off her look. She posted the picture on Instagram.

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti has posted her picture on Instagram wearing a golden coloured fish tail gown. The actor looks mesmerising in her off-shoulder outfit. The Naagin actor gave jwellery a miss and opted for dewy makeup. She has managed to pull the gold fishtail gown with sheer grace.

