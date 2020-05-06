Alia Bhatt Or Shraddha Kapoor | Who Wore Green Pantsuit Better?

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are two Bollywood divas who are known for their unique sense of style. On multiple occasions, many celebs have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The charming Alia Bhatt and the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor have also been in a similar situation. Both of them opted for a green pantsuit and they looked stunning in it. Take a look and decide who wore it better:

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' To Face Pay Cut? Makers Clarify

Alia Bhatt

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing an easy silhouette by Topshop. Her pastel lime green pantsuit had a slightly oversized silhouette which she paired with flared pants. While the pantsuit was a subtle choice, she accessorised her look with vintage-looking white cat-eye sunnies. With naturally tousled curls, the Raazi actor went ahead with the no-makeup look. The actor added a feminine touch to her look and opted for white strappy heels.

ALSO READ: Neetu Singh Says 'Love You' To Alia Bhatt On Her Heartfelt Post For Rishi Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

The Aashiqui 2 actor wore this green pantsuit at a promotional event in Dubai for her film Baaghi 3. In this photo, she looks drop-dead gorgeous. For her look, Shraddha opted for a sleek straight hairdo with a middle parting. For footwear, she chose to wear white strappy stilettos. Shraddha Kapoor accessorised her overall look with contemporary heart-shaped golden earrings and opted for subtle makeup with highlighted cheekbones and her statement pink lips. Her black winged eyeliner accentuated her pantsuit look to a great extent.

On the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2019 action drama film Kalank which showed how six individuals experience the sufferings of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. The film had a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and managed to bring in around ₹150 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next. Apart from that, she might also collaborate with South superstar Mahesh Babu for a regional film, according to various news reports.

ALSO READ: IforIndia Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's Segment Details

ALSO READ: When Rishi Kapoor 'okay-ed' Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.