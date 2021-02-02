Alia Bhatt Plays 'True Or False', Reveals Love For Shopping, Workout Routine & Vacay Plans

After Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt recently decided to play 'True or False' with fans on Instagram, wherein she answered a bunch of assumption questions by fans about her and stated whether they were true or false. Earlier today, the Sadak 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy boomerang video of herself and wrote, "Let's play true or false? ask...ask :) New month, old game". From revealing whether she's a shopping person, her favourite cuisine to spilling the beans on working out every day and going on a solo vacay, Alia made a bunch of revelations about herself on Instagram today.

Alia Bhatt speaks about not being a shopping person

The very first assumption that Alia Bhatt addressed in the 'true or false' AMA session with fans today was "You are a shopping person". To that, the Gully Boy actor revealed saying, "False, I don't like shopping. I don't love shopping." She continued, "If you take me into a store, I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon." She concluded, "But, online shopping has changed a lot of things for me".

Take a look:

Also Read | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt To Film Grand Dance Numbers In Mid-February?

Alia Bhatt would 'love to believe' that she works out every day

During her fun game session with fans on Instagram Stories, Alia revealed that she does not work out every day. To a fan's assumption that read, "You work out every day", Alia responded saying, "I'd love to believe that I work out every day, but that is false. You shouldn't work out every day." She explained, "5-6 times is good enough".

Take a look:

Also Read | SLB To Revive 'Inshallah' With Alia Bhatt And A 'big Star' Replacing Salman Khan?

Alia Bhatt's favourite things & Alia Bhatt's favourite cuisine revealed

Alia Bhatt loves potato and chocolate and there's no better cuisine than "Ghar ka Khaana" for the 27-year-old. To an assumption that read, "You love potato and chocolate", Alia gushed, "Fully true!" She continued, "Aloo and chocolate are my favourites". Furthermore, to another assumption that read, "You love Indian cuisine the most", the SOTY actor expressed saying, "True, there's no such thing as 'Ghar ka Khaana'. So, Indian food made at home is my favourite cuisine".

Watch:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt & Beau Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy 'fam-jam Sunday' Lunch With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alia Bhatt's Hogwarts house, solo vacay plan and love for makeup revealed too

In her 'true or false' session with fans, Alia Bhatt revealed her Hogwarts house after a fan assumed that her "Hogwarts house is Gryffindor". She answered the question saying, "No, I got Hufflepuff. But, it was not so bad, as long as I didn't get Slytherin". When a fan asked, "You kinda wanna leave everything and go on a solo vacay", Alia responded saying, "True, but not solo". Furthermore, she also spoke about her love for makeup and said, "I have begun to love it a lot now".

Check out all the videos from her latest IG Stories below:

Also Read | Its 'date-o-clock' For Alia Bhatt As She Shares A Gorgeous Mirror Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.