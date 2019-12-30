Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Getaway With Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar Calls It 'heaven'

All the lovebirds of the film industry are ensuring that they ring in the new year together, away from home. Be it the married ones, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli or the others like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, some of the couples have headed to Switzerland. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, however, have chosen New York as their destination.

The pictures of the couple as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport had gone viral. While the couple has not shared any pictures yet, Alia posted some glimpses of their getaway.

On her Instagram stories, the Student of the Year star had shared a scenic view of the sea and skies as she read a book. While only one pair of feet was visible in that snap, her latest post features both of them.The duo watched Breakfast at Tiffany's and the 26-year-old had an interesting way to describe the setting.

“A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees,”✨ was her caption. Alia’s Gully Boy director, who has also written Made in Heaven, felt it was ‘heaven.’ Fans of the couple also showered love on the post.

Here are the posts

Before the New Year, Ranbir and Alia had celebrated Christmas together. Alia making an appearance at the annual Christmas bash of the Kapoors once again made fans excited about their ‘impending’ wedding. There are reports that the power couple will tie the knot in 2020, though reports and a fake wedding card have surfaced before.

However, the stars and their family have always denied them. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia had recently shot for a song for their first film together, Brahmastra. Pictures and videos of the shoot from Varanasi Ghats had gone viral then. The movie is gearing up for release in mid-2020.

