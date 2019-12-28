A Look At Alia Bhatt's Rumoured Link-ups With Her Co-stars And Former Classmates

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has mesmerised everyone with her innocent and exceptional acting skills. After marking her debut with 2012's release Student Of The Year, along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, she bagged many projects. With her back to back hits, she has grabbed all the headlines. Apart from her film career, the actor also took the limelight for her link up with co-stars and rumoured relationships. Reportedly, she has dated five men. A few of them were her classmates and others had worked with her. Here is the history of her rumoured relationships.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra

The duo marked their debut in the Karan Johar directorial. After the success of the film, they were often captured spending quality time with each other. Though none of them ever talked openly about their rumoured-relationship, their appearance together became the talk of the town. Reportedly, Alia quit the relationship because of Sidharth's closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Alia Bhatt and Kavin Mittal

According to an entertainment website's report, the Raazi actor dated an internet entrepreneur Kavin Mittal for a short period. Reportedly, they met during a seminar. Later, they invested their time to evolve their friendship. But eventually, because of a busy schedule, the rumoured relationship didn't work out and they parted ways.

Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar

Reportedly, the 26-year-old actor dated her classmate Ali Dadarkar before her debut. Reports suggest that Ali's constant efforts to get her back created mess between Alia and Sid. According to an entertainment portal, Ali had allegedly bared his heart out to Alia about how he wanted her back at Alia's bestie Akansha's wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Arsalaan

The Highway actor revealed the details of her first-ever relationship on a celebrity talk show, hosted by Neha Dhupia. While revealing about her first beau Arsalaan, she said that he was cute and sweet. Explaining the reason for their break-up, she added that he was possessive. Wrapping up the topic, she said he is currently working as a graphic designer and that she follows him on Snapchat.

