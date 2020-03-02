Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Dance Video Leaked Online

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples of B-town who will be seen sharing the screen space in their next Brahmastra. The film is a mythological trilogy which is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. The film has created quite a buzz amongst the for its massive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, as well as for the scenic locations of the film. Recently, some lucky fan got to see the live shooting of the Brahmastra film’s dance sequence and recorded a video. The dance number saw the peppy Alia Bhatt along with the dapper-looking Ranbir Kapoor.

The video that is leaked online is being shared and re-shared again. In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing an indo-western look and dancing to an unmade song. Even Ranbir Kapoor joins her for the dance in the video. He is seen in a rustic cargo outfit, with a padded jacket. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are surrounded by an army of dancers following the steps. The crew members are seen taking the video shots from different angles. The Brahmastra song is yet to be released and makers are yet to comment on this abrupt leak of behind the scenes of Brahmastra.

Watch the video here:

The person who shared the video seems to be ecstatic about the song. Some of the comments mentioned the eagerness of the fans. The Brahmastra release date is set in December, 4th 2020, according to IMDb reports. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia in the film. Makers of Brahmastra have released the logo introductory video. Reports also suggest that the film is a part one of the three-part series by the production.

