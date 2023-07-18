Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Try Their Hand At Rap, Bring Back Memories Of Gully Boy | Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are in New Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie comes 4 years after their last release together Guly Boy. It revolved around rappers. While promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the stars rapped on stage. This brought back memories of Gully Boy.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28.

The stars are currently in Delhi for the promotion of their film.

Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh rap to What Jhumka?

Alia and Raveer took the stage to launch the third song from the film Ve Kamleya. The duo took the opportunity to hum the previously released song What Jhumka?. They even attempted to rap a part of the song together.

A video of their attempt at rap has gained the attention of netizens. Previously, Ranveer Singh had played the role of a struggling street rapper in the movie Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt also featured in the movie. The recent rap attempt has reminded social media users of their film.

Ranveer Singh imitates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

On July 17, the lead pair arrived in Varodra to kickstart the film promotions. The duo took to the stage to share details about their characters. Ranveer also channelled his inner Gangubai and imitated Alia’s signature pose in the movie. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Not @RanveerOfficial doing gangubai pose and the way he imitated alia "stop it" 🤣

Finally fun promotions has begun pic.twitter.com/WUG7h6LyhP — ā (@safeenafirdausi) July 17, 2023

At the event, Ranveer told the audience about his character and described his character as not the ‘not the brightest egg in the basket’. To this, Alia mentioned that Ranveer’s character is similar to her real personality.