Alia Bhatt Reminisces On Her 'unforgettable' Gully Boy Experience As Film Turns 2

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate two years of her film Gully Boy. She posted a series of pictures where she can be seen in the avatar of her character in the film. The actor also put up shots with co-star Ranveer Singh, director Zoya Akhtar and others from the Gully Boy cast. As part of her caption, she called the experiences she gained from the film to be ‘unforgettable’. She also said that she was, “gullu gullu for life ✌️♥️🎤”.

Alia Bhatt relives Gully Boy experience

In the first picture Alia Bhatt posted, the actor can be seen gazing into the eyes of Ranveer Singh. Both of them are in character and it looks like the picture has been clicked mid-shot. It captured a moment of intense interaction between the two characters. The second picture is a shot of her character Safeena Firdausi who is sitting on her bed with glasses on. She has a book open on her lap as she is lost in a conversation she is having on the phone with her lover.

The next picture in the series captured Alia Bhatt with director Zoya Akhtar in a candid moment. The two are caught mid-conversation with Akhtar looking very serious and Alia Bhatt talking animatedly. The photography crew of the film can be seen in the background. After that picture, Alia Bhatt posted two pictures with only her in the frame wearing a hijab as her character does in the film. She is seen smiling in both the pictures. The last picture is again one of Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh's mid-scene as they walk through the corridors of the college in the film.

Alia Bhatt had received many accolades for her role of Safeena in this film including the award for Best Actress. Critics also gave her due for her versatile performance of a small-town girl. The Gully Boy plot revolves around Murad Ahmad’s story of rags to riches. He comes from a poor background but has aspirations to become a renowned rapper which he achieves by the end of the film. Alia Bhatt plays the supportive girlfriend who is feisty and holds him accountable for his actions. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's movies coming up are RRR, Brahamastra and Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

