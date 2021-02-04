Alia Bhatt Shares Her Monochrome Pictures And Quotes Virginia Woolf In Latest Post

Alia Bhatt shared black and white pictures captured by popular photographer Avinash Gowariker on her Instagram feed. The Brahmastra actor looked gorgeous in the close-up portraits and fans were quick enough to shower love for her in the comments section. Read along and take a look at the pictures and fan reactions here.

Alia Bhatt posts monochrome pictures in recent Instagram post

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account today on February 4, 2021 morning to share pictures from her shoot with photographer Avinash Gowariker. Both the pictures had her looking away from the camera, and while she was standing in the first one, the second was from a higher angle with her sitting on the floor. The pictures saw her in casual clothes and a no jewellery look with kohl-rimmed eyes.

She penned alongside the picture, "'I want to write a novel about silence' he said; 'the things people don’t say' —— Virginia Wolf” signing off with credits of the picture to Gowariker. The post has already received over 880k likes within a couple of hours since it was shared. Fans have left a lot of comments full of love and appreciation for the actor. Take a look here.

The pictures were also shared by Avinash Gowariker on his Instagram feed who added a few more to the two that Alia had shared. He posted the pictures as a part of his #PostPackUp series. Avinash wrote with it, “#PostPackUpShot with @aliaabhatt. Pure talent... Pure charm... couldn’t choose just one!” followed by the hashtags #NoTouchUp #AliaBhatt #Blacknwhite and #MoodyGrams.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

The actor is currently filming for three of her upcoming projects. She will be seen on screen next in Gangubai Kathayawadi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali followed by the much-anticipated movie Brahmastra, which has Ayan Mukerji at the helm and will play the role of Isha in it. She will also be seen alongside NTR Junior, Ramcharan and Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The movie is all set to hit the big screens during Dussehra on October 13, 2021.

(Image source: Alia Bhatt Instagram (@aliaabhatt))

