Before Alia Bhatt In RRR, JR NTR Has Featured Opposite THESE Bollywood Divas

Jr NTR is one of the most popular stars in India with a prominent presence in Telugu films. Jr NTR in RRR will be seen with Alia Bhatt, along with Ram Charan. However, the upcoming S. S. Rajamouli’s movie is not the only project where he has collaborated with a Bollywood actress.

Also Read | Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Jr NTR has worked with these Bollywood divas

Nagma

Jr NTR collaborated with veteran Bollywood star, Nagma, in Allari Ramudu. Directed by B. Gopal, it is an action-comedy film released in 2002. NTR played the lead role as Ramakrishna “Ramu” with Nagma as Chamundeswari. The movie also features Aarthi Agarwal, Gajala, Naresh, and others. Nagma has been a part of Hindi films like Baaghi, King Uncle, Laal Baadshah, Suhaag, and others.

Bhumika Chawla

There are two Jr NTR’s movies with Bhumika Chawla. They first ventured together in 2003 released Simhadri directed by S. S. Rajamouli. NTR essayed the titular role with Bhumika as the leading lady, Indira aka Indu. A year later, in 2004, the actors were seen in Samba. Bhumika Chawla is best known for her performance as Nirjara Bharadwaj in Tere Naam, opposite Salman Khan.

Also Read | NTR Jr's Awards And Accolades That The Actor Has Won Throughout His Career Spanning 18 Yrs

Genelia D’Souza

Jr NTR’s movies with Genelia D’Souza are Samba and Naa Alludu. They worked consecutively with each other as the films were released in 2004 and 2005. Both the projects have multiple actors which include Prakash Raj, Sithara Sukumari, Sukanya in Samba, and Shriya Saran, Ramya Krishnan, Suman in Naa Alludu. Genelia is a popular Bollywood actor whose popular work includes Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force, and others.

Also Read | These NTR Jr's Movies Which Made A Fortune At The Box Office Are Ideal For Weekend Binge

Ileana D’Cruz

Debuting in South Industry, Illeana D’Cruz has made her name in Bollywood with her performances in Hindi films like Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Raid, and more. Jr NTR collaborated with Ileana twice. Their first project was Rakhi released in 2006. They reunited after five years in Sakthi.

Shruti Hassan

One of Jr NTR’s movies has him starring opposite Shruti Hassan. It is Ramayya Vasthavayya released in 2013. The film also features Samantha Prabhu Akkineni in the lead role. NTR portrayed Nandu / Ramu, with Samantha as Akarsha, and Shruti as Amullu. Shruti Hassan's credits in Bollywood are Luck, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back, and others.

Also Read | Junior NTR & Prashanth Neel's Collaboration Confirmed By 'Mythri' Makers

Jr NTR in RRR

Jr NTR in RRR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, an Indian tribal leader. The period action film is amongst the most-anticipated upcoming projects. The cast also has Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. RRR is scheduled to release on October 13, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.