Alia Bhatt Spotted In A Bridal Avatar, Netizens Fall In Love With Her Look

Actor Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in a bridal avatar. Her picture went viral and she was seen with the popular Mehendi artist Veena Nagda. Alia Bhatt was in the bridal avatar to shoot an advertisement for Cadbury Perk. The Udta Punjab actor's photo from the set got noticed by fans and was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Also Read | Is 'War Dogs' Based On A True Story? How Much Of The Movie Was Real?

Also Read | Nick Jonas Comments On Wife Priyanka's 'early Dating Life', Shares 'just Funny To Read It'

Alia Bhatt spotted in a bridal avatar

Fans loved her bridal look and commented that she looks beautiful. Some others were excited to watch the advertisement because of her stunning look while many others commented that they are dying to see her as a real bride. Check out some comments by Alia Bhatt's fans and followers on Veena Nagda's Instagram:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Enjoys Snorkeling Session With Akansha & Anushka In Maldives, Watch Video

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Ranbir Kapoor had admitted to dating Alia Bhatt. They also mentioned that there were rumours that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry in December 2020. However, because of the pandemic, the wedding is postponed.

Alia Bhatt's photos

On February 9, 2021, Alia Bhatt posted photos of enjoying a vacation in the bright, sunny Maldives with her friend Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Anushka Ranjan took to Instagram and shared a video that showed all getting ready and excited for the underwater sport. Catch the clip shared by Anushka Ranjan below:

Alia Bhatt's movies

Alia Bhatt has been giving several blockbuster her career. She started her career with Student Of The Year. She got her breakthrough role in Highway and everyone praised her intense acting. She also acted marvellously in Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. She won everyone's hearts in Dear Zindagi and has even received many awards for her performance in Raazi, in which she played the role of a female spy who agrees to marry an officer of the Pakistan Army so that he investigates and extracts hidden information during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. The film even received the Best Film Award from the Indian Film Academy in 2019.

Image Credits - @aliaabhatt Instagram

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat's Latest Pic Will Remind You Of Kajol's Iconic Scene From 'DDLJ'

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Sends Best Wishes To Karan Singh Grover For 'Qubool Hai 2' Ahead Of Premiere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.