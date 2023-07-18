Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt's Keya Dhawan Gets Character Poster

Alia Bhatt, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has an interesting lineup ahead. The actress is eyeing her maiden Hollywood project soon. The first poster focusing solely on her character was released by the makers today (July 18).

Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt gets her first character poster for Heart of Stone

Ahead of the release of Heart of Stone, a new poster of the film has been unveiled by the makers. The poster features Alia Bhatt as her character Keya Dhawan. The poster shows the Raazi actor donning a fur coat and looking at the camera with an intense glance.

(The new Heart of Stone poster shared by Netflix | Image: Netflix/Instagram)

Alia’s poster has been doing rounds on social media with fans praising the actress. Previously, the trailer of the film was released on June 18. The trailer shows the new mom in her first out-and-out action film.

Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut

During the promotion of the film, the actress divulged details about her character. She mentioned that Keya Dhawan, her character, is trying to ‘claim a heart’ that is capable of predicting the future. She also revealed that the film is extensively shot ‘across the globe’ including places like the Sahara desert, Iceland and the Italian Alps.

(Alia will lock horns with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

After spending 11 years in the Hindi film industry, Alia is all set to make her debut in the West. Her film Heart of Stone will begin streaming on Netflix on August 11. The movie also features Gal Gadot.