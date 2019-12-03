Ananya Panday Takes Inspiration For Next Role From Alia Bhatt's Character In Gully Boy

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The 21-year-old actor has few interesting projects in her Kitty. After Patni Patni Aur Woh she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday spoke about her character in Khaali Peeli.

She revealed that her role in the movie is of a typical Mumbai girl. Ananya Panday further mentioned that she is going to take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s character from Gully Boy to speak the Bumbaiya language in her next project.

Ananya Panday was also seen praising Alia Bhatt for her acting prowess saying that she doesn’t know if she can be as good as Alia. However, she will definitely try to match up to her.

Ananya Panday in the same interaction also talked about how changing the way a person talks can affect the portrayal of a character. She added saying as soon as someone starts speaking in a different language or with a different accent, it changes them as a person. It makes a person feel liberated. Ananya Panday also added that she felt uninhibited when she spoke in different accent in her movies.

About Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is still unknown, and fans are wondering who will Kartik Aaryan end up with, in the movie. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. Pati Patni Aur Woh is going to clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

