Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor calls out 'shame' for delaying justice, Taapsee, others react

After over seven years, Nirbhaya and her family finally got justice with her rapists-killers hanged on Friday. Celebrities from the film industry have spoken strongly about the case, right from the beginning, be it condemning it at that time or fuming at the delaying of justice for so long. As the convicts finally got their punishment, they reacted with anger and delight in a flow of emotions.

READ: Nirbhaya Case Verdict: Rishi Kapoor Calls It 'ridiculous', Fumes Using Own Film's Line

Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Jaisi karni waisi bharni”, (as you sow, so shall you reap) while terming it ‘Nirbhaya justice’. The actor hoped this would set an example around the world while asserting that womanhood should be respected. The veteran, who had recently fumed when the execution was delayed, called it ‘shame’ for those who delayed the execution.

READ: Nirbhaya Rapists Hanged: LJP's Chirag Paswan Says It Will Help Raise "trust" In Judiciary

Taapsee Pannu’s message was for Nirbhaya’s parents, and how they could sleep better today after a long battle of many years.

Preity Zinta said her parents could now be at peace. The actor also hoped the justice could’ve been faster, so that crime against women would’ve been curbed. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star hoped the Indian government takes steps towards judicial reforms.

Nagma hailed her parents for fighting for justice for 7 years but added that justice should not have taken so long.

Radikaa Sarathkumar hoped it’d be a lesson to teach sons to respect women.

READ: Nirbhaya Case: Kiran Bedi Lauds Asha Devi, Says She'll Be Remembered As Unstoppable Mother

The case

The four convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hung to death at 5.30 am at Tihar Jail. The execution took place after it was delayed several times in the past two months, post the death warrants being issued on January 7.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped by six persons in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to the injuries a few days later. The incident led to widespread uproar not just in India, but even abroad.

READ: Nirbhaya Case: 'Many Loopholes In The Judicial System, Need To Be Fixed,' Says Kejriwal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.