Neetu Kapoor Shares Lunch-date Selfie With Rishi Kapoor, Netizens Are All Hearts

Dishing out couple goals, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor looked adorably cute in a selfie posted by Neetu Kapoor through her Instagram account earlier on Saturday. The veteran actors posed for the camera in a cool avatar as Rishi Kapoor can be seen in shades and a pink tee whereas Neetu Kapoor can be seen in a printed green outfit. She captioned the post with the words, "Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish."

Have a look:

Read | Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to team up for a Bengali film remake

Netizens have flooded the comments with red hearts for the adorable duo and hailed Neetu Kapoor as an inspiration for taking good care of her husband. One of the users expressed themselves by saying "Rishi sir is looking better now, Made for each other couple, You both compliment each other very well ❤️". Neetu Kapoor made headlines with her glamorous appearance at the wedding reception of her nephew Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. She was seen posing in a traditional Indian green and blue ensemble for the paparazzi along with son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt.

Reports of Ranbir and Alia's wedding have also created a buzz since then but neither of the families has confirmed anything yet. The duo will be seen in their first onscreen collaboration with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic Brahmastra which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2020.

Read | This moment as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt posed with Neetu Kapoor is grabbing attention

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

The actor was last seen in the crime thriller film The Body, along with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, where he played the role of a police officer. The film was directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph and received mixed responses from the audience. The veteran actor was last in the news for his health as he had been admitted to a hospital in the city during the wedding celebrations of his nephew Armaan Jain.

Read | Neetu Kapoor shares an aww-dorable picture with Rishi Kapoor ahead of Valentine's Day

Rishi Kapoor has signed a light-hearted comedy film called Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. The movie, set in Delhi, will be directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will feature Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on the silver screen after more than two decades. Sharmaji Namkeen is slated to release in theatres in 2020. The commencement of the shoot was announced by Juhi Chawla through her social media handle about three months ago.

Read | Neetu Kapoor tickles fans' funny bone with a joke that 'HAD to be shared'; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.