Scenes From Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi' That Explain The Shades Of Her Character

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has amused the audience and fans with her unconventional performance in numerous films. In a span of seven years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. Her 2016 release Dear Zindagi, made a way to the audiences hearts as the coming-of-age drama which talked about life, breakups and mental health.

Dear Zindagi takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions of the character 'Kaira' essayed by Alia Bhatt. In the film Kaira, who aspires to become a director, suffers from insomnia. Later, she approaches a psychiatrist to deal with it. He uses unconventional therapy methods to treat Kaira. Here are a few scenes from Dear Zindagi, which highlighted the inner emotions, pain and pure joy experienced by Alia Bhatt's character Kaira.

READ | Alia Bhatt Movies Like 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' & Others That Showcased Her Prowess

The past baggage

In the Gauri Shinde directorial, Kaira's parents shift abroad to establish their business overseas. Her mother was unable to take care of the two children, so they decided to leave Kaira in India with her grandparents. Little Kaira starts writing letters to her mother but after learning the truth she stops writing them. In the below scene, Kaira opens up and breaks down while explaining how traumatic it was for her when she learnt the truth and she still lives with it. She concludes by saying that she fears getting rejected or abandoned.

READ | Haven't Watched Alia Bhatt's 'Highway'? Here Are Reasons Why It's Worth Watching; Read

The post-breakup talks

Just after her first therapy session, Kaira meets her ex-boyfriend Raghuvendra, who tries to understand Kaira's point of view. Kaira also tries to explain to him what she is going through but ends up asking him to get out. Later, when her best friend comforts her, she talks straight to the point and can't understand why it was difficult to tell Raghuvendra.

READ | Did You Know Alia Bhatt Played A Cameo In 'Ugly' And Other Bollywood Films?

Kaira's efforts to act normal

Alia Bhatt, through this scene is able to emote without many dialogues and her disappointment comes through. The audience can see the struggle of her character when she screams and is struggling to feel normal.

READ | Alia Bhatt’s Best Moments From 'Dear Zindagi' That You Must Check Out

The emotional outburst

Kaira lashes out at a family get-together when the constant taunts of her relatives and parents poke her mental peace. In the monologue, she asks her parents and family members why it is important to have a kid when as a parent one cannot take care of the child. It's better to end their so-called responsibility rather than making the child go through a series of traumatic experiences, she adds.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.