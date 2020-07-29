Amid Updates In Sushant's Case, Alia Shares Cryptic Post On 'envy' & 'lack Of Gratitude

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post on ‘envy’. The Gully Boy actor shared a quote that said envy is actually admiration. The quote further added that envy is only admiration in disguise, only it is poisoned by ‘hate and lack of gratitude.’ Take a look at the post.

Alia Bhatt has been sharing some other cryptic posts too

The post comes in the midst of the heated debate on 'nepotism and outsiders' which has created quite a stir in Bollywood. For the unversed, Alia and her family (including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt) have been on the receiving end after these debates began post the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only this but the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor had also shared a post on her Instagram story which said, 'The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.' The actor had also shared another cryptic post on her social media which had read as 'Silence says a lot more than you think.'

Mahesh Bhatt's tweet amidst FIR filed against Rhea

Not only Alia, but even her father Mahesh Bhatt has also been sharing some cryptic posts on his social media. The filmmaker recently took to his Twitter to call the world a 'broken and sick place' after the news of FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty started resurfacing. He had shared a tweet that said that there is no world to return to. The Sadak 2 filmmaker called the world a broken and sick place. He hinted that everyone has to rebuild this 'shattered world' brick by brick. Take a look at his tweet.

There is no world out there to return to. It’s broken and sick. We will have to return this shattered world and build it once again brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/dN2bweu5S4 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 29, 2020

The director had also shared a tweet on 'mortality' amidst him giving his statement to the Mumbai Police in Sushant's ongoing investigation. The filmmaker had written how everyone is here in this world for a 'blink of an eye'. He added how one's pride dissolves in the presence of their death. He urged everyone to accept their mortality. He concluded the tweet saying 'this too shall pass.' Take a look at the tweet.

We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/wUqeG94l1I — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 27, 2020

